Breakfast with Santa
- Details
- Published Date Wednesday, 14 December 2016 13:01
The annual Breakfast with Santa was held Sunday, Dec. 11, at The Middletown Home, 999 W. Harrisburg Pike. There were free photos with Santa Claus among other fun activities for youngsters and those who are just young at heart.
Contributed photos
Breakfast with Santa
Published Date
The annual Breakfast with Santa was held Sunday, Dec. 11, at The Middletown Home, 999 W. Harrisburg Pike. There were free photos with Santa Claus among other fun activities for youngsters and those who are just young at heart.
Contributed photos