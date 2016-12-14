Breakfast with Santa

Details
Published Date Wednesday, 14 December 2016 13:01

Santa1

The annual Breakfast with Santa was held Sunday, Dec. 11, at The Middletown Home, 999 W. Harrisburg Pike. There were free photos with Santa Claus among other fun activities for youngsters and those who are just young at heart.

Contributed photos

DSC 0070

DSC 0026

DSC 0030

DSC 0017

DSC 0079

DSC 0060

DSC 0016

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Breakfast with Santa

Published Date

Santa1

The annual Breakfast with Santa was held Sunday, Dec. 11, at The Middletown Home, 999 W. Harrisburg Pike. There were free photos with Santa Claus among other fun activities for youngsters and those who are just young at heart.

Contributed photos

DSC 0070

DSC 0026

DSC 0030

DSC 0017

DSC 0079

DSC 0060

DSC 0016

Go ahead, answer these!

 
Press and Journal - All Rights Reserved
Powered by BENN a division of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Login or Register

Facebook user?

You can use your Facebook account to sign into our site.

Log in with Facebook

LOG IN